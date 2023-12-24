Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

The French connection

Paris is seen as a reliable strategic partner

Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron
Premium

Indian PM Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron (File Pic)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to accept India’s invitation to the Republic Day parade after US President Joe Biden declined, underlines the durability of Indo-French relations in contrast to the variability of Indo-US ties. Mr Macron’s attendance at the January 26 parade will mark the sixth time a French President has been chief guest at this event. The first French leader to do so was Jacques Chirac, who attended twice, in 1976 (as Prime Minister) and 1998 (as President). Mr Macron will be the second French President to attend the parade under the Narendra Modi regime, Francois Hollande being the

Also Read

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

French President Emmanuel Macron to be chief guest for 2024 Republic Day

India may invite Quad leaders as Republic Day guests next year: Report

PM Modi's two-day France visit on Thursday for bilateral talks with Macron

Ambition and reality

Rating constraints

A competitive update

Positive outlook

Breach and overreach

IPL's hidden sticky wicket

Topics : Republic Day Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion India-France Emmanuel Macron

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon