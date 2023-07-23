Plant-based high-protein foods appearing to be non-vegetarian in look and taste — commonly termed vegan foods — are gradually gaining popularity the world over. India, where a sizable section of the population is strictly vegetarian, or only an occasional meat eater, is no exception. Numerous food-manufacturing and -processing units, especially start-ups, have begun producing wholly plant-based products mimicking the shape, texture, and overall eating experience of conventional animal products like chicken nuggets, seekh kebabs, and sausages. This industry, though in its infancy at present, is expected to expand rapidly thanks to the huge domestic market and export potential. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has initiated a National Programme on Vegan Products to cater to overseas demand for these foods. A beginning has already been made in the export of India-made vegan products with the shipment of the first consignment of 5,000 kg of mini samosas, momos, spring rolls, nuggets, grilled patties, and some other stuff from Gujarat to the US in September last.Optimism about this sector’s promising future is based largely on the growing awareness about the health and environmental benefits of vegan foods and the abundant availability of protein-rich agricultural products, such as pulses, soybean, and even some millets and cereals, which can serve as raw material for making these items. Jackfruit, available aplenty in India, is a good source of vegetarian ingredients to lend meat-like texture to plant-based meat substitutes. The popularity of vegan foods got considerable traction during the pandemic, thanks to the perception that these are good for building immunity against diseases. This has accelerated the growth of the “mock meats” industry.A report published by the US Department of Agriculture in May 2021 described India as “a burgeoning market for plant-based meat substitutes”. It pointed out that the Indians had a long history of consuming pulses, jackfruit, and dairy products for protein and, therefore, tended to deem plant-based meats as innovative, healthy, modish, and environment-friendly alternatives to traditional non-vegetarian foods. It also mentions that people believe that these foods help prevent non-communicable diseases, digestive disorders, and obesity.Another report, brought out by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) last November, even while acknowledging the growing acceptance of vegan foods, went a step further to figure out the reasons for this as well. It maintained that the relatively low propensity for consuming meat in India is spurring an interest in the modern-style plant-based protein-rich products. According to this report, the consumption of meat in India in 2020 was around 6 million tonnes, amounting to just over 4.5 kg per person. About half the country’s population eat non-vegetarian meals only about once a week. The demand for plant-based substitutes for meats, on the other hand, is clocking a compound annual growth rate of 5.8 per cent. This rate is bound to accelerate, thanks to the increasing availability of vegan foods, rising income levels, and changing food habits. Besides, there are also some typical India-specific religious and socio-cultural factors that would sustain the growth momentum. There are some 100-odd days in a year, including religious festivals and the deemed pious occasions like Navratris, when many of the frequent meat-eaters also tend to shun non-vegetarian foods. Vegans can be a good option for these people on such occasions.Farm experts view the growing consumption of vegan foods as a positive trend. Vegetarian foods generally need much less land and water to produce, and cause less pollution than animal products. Besides, these have been found through scientific studies to be healthier and more environment-friendly substitutes for non-vegetarian foods. Manufacturers of vegan foods can further enhance their nutritional value by fortifying them with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and immunity-boosting contents derived from microbes like fungi, algae, or spirulina. The sale of such foods through digital-marketing portals and their promotion through social media is assisting in boosting their consumption. The environmental benefits of vegan foods have been validated scientifically as well. A study conducted in Germany has concluded that even 5 per cent replacement of beef with vegetable proteins in that country could slash carbon dioxide emissions by 8 million tonnes a year.That said, the fact also is that the vegan foods sector faces some challenges, which it must overcome to grow to its true potential. Indian consumers, by and large, are cost-conscious. At present, most vegan products are priced higher than the non-vegetarian foods they are meant to replace. This issue needs to be addressed through more investment in research and development to bring down their cost without sacrificing the taste, semblance, and other quality attributes. Public-sector research centres engaged in developing value-added products of major food crops can take up this task for the benefit of food processors and farmers, who are going to be the ultimate beneficiaries of the vegan sector's growth.