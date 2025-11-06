The learning curve: QS rankings reflect gaps in education governance

The latest QS Asia University Rankings reflects the challenges India faces as it seeks to position itself as the services capital of the world. The country sees its status as a preferred location for the global capability centres of the world’s leading corporations as an indicator of its buoyant domestic intellectual capital. But the annual rankings collated by Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher-education analytics firm, suggest that the country may not be able to count on this human resource without critically reforming its higher education.

India not only lost its top place as the most represented higher-education system to China,