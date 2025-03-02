Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / The new bilateral age: EU FTA urgency key to shaping the new trade order

The new bilateral age: EU FTA urgency key to shaping the new trade order

The World Trade Organization (WTO) seemed unable to rein in China's hidden subsidies to its exporting sectors, and to restore a level playing field for global trade

india eu trade negotiations
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Speaking at the Business Standard Manthan last week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted the increasing importance of bilateral negotiations and deals – because multilateralism was “sort of out”. As she argued, India, as a consequence, should place greater emphasis on such bilateral deals in trade, investment, and strategic relations. Such a reshaping of international engagements would be necessary for India’s interests to be prioritised. Ms Sitharaman’s intervention came, in fact, at the same time as a visit to India by the European Commission president, leading to the announcement of an accelerated, if still aspirational, timeline for a bilateral free-trade
Topics : Editorial Comment Business Standard Editorial Comment India-EU FTA pact India-EU FTA India-EU ties WTO BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon