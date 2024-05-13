The power gap

Renewable energy (RE) is the key to achieving India’s commitment under the Paris Agreement. To this end, the government had set a challenging target of adding 500 Gigawatt (Gw) of RE power by 2030. So far, the installed capacity of RE power — mainly solar and wind — is 136 Gw as of March 2024, up from just 35 Gw in March 2014. But this relatively encouraging four-fold increase in RE installed capacity has never matched its actual contribution to electricity supply. Last financial year, for example, RE accounted for about a third of installed power-generating capacity. But it contributed