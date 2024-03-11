Sensex (    %)
                             
Timely response

SC rightly denies SBI an extension on electoral bonds

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

The Supreme Court has done well to dismiss an application by State Bank of India (SBI), the state-owned bank that was responsible for issuing electoral bonds, for time till June 30 to provide details about bond purchases made between April 12, 2019 and February 15, 2024. In a hearing that combined SBI’s application with contempt of court petitions filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms, Common Cause, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Supreme Court has given the bank till the close of business hours March 12, to furnish these details to the Election Commission of India (ECI),

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

