Timely response

The Supreme Court has done well to dismiss an application by State Bank of India (SBI), the state-owned bank that was responsible for issuing electoral bonds, for time till June 30 to provide details about bond purchases made between April 12, 2019 and February 15, 2024. In a hearing that combined SBI’s application with contempt of court petitions filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms, Common Cause, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Supreme Court has given the bank till the close of business hours March 12, to furnish these details to the Election Commission of India (ECI),

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com