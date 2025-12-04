Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Toxic aquifer beneath our feet: India faces its worst groundwater crisis

Toxic aquifer beneath our feet: India faces its worst groundwater crisis

The most striking finding is the presence of uranium contamination across North India

water
premium

It is equally important to move toward well-defined groundwater rights detached from land ownership to prevent reckless extraction.

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s dependence on groundwater has only intensified in recent years. Nearly 85 per cent of rural households still rely on it for drinking, and around two-thirds of irrigation needs are met by aquifers. As extraction has risen relentlessly, the quality of groundwater continues to deteriorate at a pace that threatens public health, agriculture, and water security. The Annual Ground Water Quality Report 2025, released by the Central Ground Water Board, confirms that the crisis is no longer confined to a few states or pollutants. India is now confronting a multi-contaminant emergency, with several regions simultaneously exceeding safe limits
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Water crisis water crisis in India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon