Toxic aquifer beneath our feet: India faces its worst groundwater crisis

India’s dependence on groundwater has only intensified in recent years. Nearly 85 per cent of rural households still rely on it for drinking, and around two-thirds of irrigation needs are met by aquifers. As extraction has risen relentlessly, the quality of groundwater continues to deteriorate at a pace that threatens public health, agriculture, and water security. The Annual Ground Water Quality Report 2025, released by the Central Ground Water Board, confirms that the crisis is no longer confined to a few states or pollutants. India is now confronting a multi-contaminant emergency, with several regions simultaneously exceeding safe limits