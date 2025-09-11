Trade overtures: India should support exporters, affected businesses

In a world where the biggest power has abandoned the well-accepted playbook, projecting future outcomes, even directionally, has become extremely difficult. The present state of United States-India relations would have been unimaginable at any point in recent decades. Similarly, it is difficult to predict where things will be two quarters from now. America has imposed a prohibitive tariff of 50 per cent on imports from India, which will likely have a significant impact on the Indian economy, and the broader implications can go much beyond trade relations. However, recent statements by United States (US) President Donald Trump suggest that all