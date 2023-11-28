Travelling abroad

The right incentive

Tourism expected to create 130-140 mn jobs by 2030: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

Travel and tourism industry's hiring demand up 44% YoY in August: Report

In a move to support tourism, countries such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia recently waived visa requirements for Indian travellers. Vietnam is also reported to be contemplating a similar policy. Thailand is set to introduce a 10-year investor visa for Indian citizens in its eastern economic corridor. Such policy decisions by several countries indicate that they value Indian tourists contributing towards the post-pandemic economic recovery. Making travel visa-free will reduce hassles and ultimately increase the footfall of tourists. Sluggish growth in the number of Chinese tourists has led many Southeast Asian nations to increasingly woo Indian tourists. In the case of Sri Lanka, the policy is more of a necessity. The purpose is to relieve the debt-ridden island nation’s

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com