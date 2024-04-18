Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Trust in elections

Faith in EVMs should be restored and maintained

Polling official,EVM
Premium

Polling officials collect EVM and other election material at a distribution centre on the eve of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Jabalpur, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s Lok Sabha elections, which kick off today, are a uniquely vast undertaking: They take weeks to conduct, in several phases across the country. The first phase will see voting in only 102 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. As compared to the voting, the counting of votes is remarkably speedy. For the past two decades, votes have been counted swiftly and securely through the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Results are known within hours most of the time — a clear difference from other large democracies. Slow counts, as in the 2020 presidential election in the United States,
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Lok Sabha elections EVM machine Indian democracy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon