close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Unacceptable and preventable

Road accidents must be prevented

road accident
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The latest report of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has once again turned the spotlight on road safety. “Road Accidents in India 2022” addressed the issue of road-safety lapses and accidents — a stark reality that warrants immediate attention. Unfortunately, accidents continue to increase, with the year 2022 witnessing over 461,312 mishaps, resulting in 168,491 fatalities — an all-time high. Relative to 2021, the data shows a year-on-year increase of 11.9 per cent in accidents and 9.4 per
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Bengaluru traffic jam: Commuters stuck for 5 hours, kids reach home at 8 pm

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

India's own road accident safety assessment system: What is Bharat NCAP?

Will India now replace steel crash barriers on highways with bamboo?

World Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

A new beginning

Geopolitical risks

No tolerance for terror

India in 2047

BRI: Ten years after

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Road Transport Road safety Traffic safety

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon