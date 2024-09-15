Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Underutilised data: GST transactions are a rich mine for policymakers

Underutilised data: GST transactions are a rich mine for policymakers

The GSTN's concerns about privacy and security are important and must be respected, but they are not insurmountable

GST
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the seven years since goods and services tax (GST) was introduced, an enormous number of transactions have been recorded by the GST Network, or GSTN. The question is whether this data can be put to use in multiple spheres. The GSTN has been understandably reluctant to be particularly open with this data because of privacy and security concerns. But, properly anonymised, there is much that could be done with this data to inform not just policymakers but also the markets and the broader public. The GST Council needs to be proactive in directing the GSTN to

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon