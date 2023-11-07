Uneven solution

No appetite for food safety

Delhi's AQI in 'severe' category, Gopal Rai urges Centre to convene meeting

Hazy Friday morning in Delhi, AQI dips to 'severe' in various parts of city

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

The impending return of the odd-even car-rationing system for private cars in Delhi for a week after Diwali points to the failure of cooperative federalism. The objectives of these restrictions, introduced in 2016 and also imposed in 2019, are based on the assumption that vehicular pollution will reduce the level of the dangerously toxic PM2.5. Cars also account for 80 per cent of nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide emission. The problem is that the data on whether the odd-even scheme works suggests that the impact is negligible. An IIT Kanpur study of the 2016 scheme found a 2-3 per cent decrease in PM2.5. A study by Delhi Technological University found a 5.73 per cent reduction in PM2.5 levels, on average,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com