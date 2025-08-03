Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 09:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / US tariffs should not be cause for disengaging from trade talks, blocs

US tariffs should not be cause for disengaging from trade talks, blocs

The fundamental challenge for the Indian economy is to increase productivity and competitiveness

us tariffs
premium

Nevertheless, the current status of India’s relative tariffs is disquieting.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The tariff rate of 25 per cent, which United States (US) President Donald Trump has decided will be applied to Indian exports to the US, may not, eventually, be the final rate. It may effectively wind up being higher if he carries out his threat to add a surcharge related to India’s increasing purchases of Russian oil. It may be lower if New Delhi’s negotiators pull some sort of a broader deal together. It is also worth remembering that there will be multiple exceptions to this headline tariff rate. Some goods that compose a large part of India-US trade —
Topics : Donald Trump Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion US tariffs Trade talks Indian exports US India relations Global Trade
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon