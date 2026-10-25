Value buying

Such cyclical considerations, the key questions for long-term investors, revolve around the Indian IT sector’s ability to leverage the structural changes imposed by artificial intelligence (AI). Trends in software and IT services have decoupled. The AI productivity gains that are expanding software’s pricing potential are also compressing billable hours for services. Enterprises are rejigging budgets to invest in cloud infrastructure and AI-enabled platforms, as evidenced by hyperscaler growth. In the past two years, this divergence has led to a relative de-rating of IT services. But there are signs that India’s IT sector has learnt how to survive and, maybe, thrive, under this new paradigm. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and others have all increased their internal productivity metrics via AI and have started rolling out AI-driven offers for clients. Their management has highlighted opportunities emerging across AI.

Often in partnership with AI-specific players such as OpenAI and Anthropic, Indian IT majors are finding ways to create niches in an ecosystem where every enterprise is looking at AI. Infosys, for example, is helping the banking and financial sector to accelerate AI-driven transformation, using its Topaz offers. HCL Tech has its five-pillar AI strategy and offers like AI Force and HCLTech Pulse. Tech Mahindra has its Zero Gravity Architecture, which helps enterprises prepare for AI deployment. TCS says its AI-revenues contribute over 10 per cent of its top line on an annualised basis. It is also developing a presence in data centres.