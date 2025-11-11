Value for money: Toll rates should be linked to road quality, performance

The Union government has asked the NITI Aayog to revisit the basic principles behind toll rates on national highways. This will be the first review in 17 years. The study will reassess parameters such as the cost of operating vehicles, damage factors, and the willingness to pay. The study will take a fresh look at the principles that underlie the base rate, and align it with the realities of modern highways. The National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, has remained the foundation of India’s toll framework for nearly two decades. These rules were designed when the