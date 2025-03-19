Vladimir Putin's 30-day ceasefire: Strategic ploy or genuine peace bid?

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agreement to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy-infrastructure targets for 30 days should have been welcomed for marking the first half-step towards ending the three-year war. Instead, it is being regarded as a red herring by Ukraine and its European allies, especially the Baltic states and Eastern Europe. Hours after he told American President Donald Trump that he would pause such attacks if Ukraine reciprocated, Mr Putin launched a major air raid on energy infrastructure in Slovyansk city in eastern Ukraine, leaving 100,000 people without electricity. It is worth noting that in the 90-minute phone-call with Washington