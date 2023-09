One nation, one election: All you need to know about simultaneous elections

'One Nation, One Election': Govt sets up panel under ex-President Kovind

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

The Union government last week unveiled two significant political surprises. It first announced a brief Parliament session scheduled from September 18 to 22, without disclosing any specific agenda. But the

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com