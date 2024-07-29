Waiting for takeoff

After the ninth meeting last week of the governing body of the NITI Aayog, an “approach paper” that purported to detail a “vision for Viksit Bharat” by 2047 was released. This is, of course, a buzzword and target that has been repeated several times by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is important, therefore, to evaluate what the government’s think tank believes is necessary to make this vision a reality. A tone of great confidence pervades the document, born of the belief that “India has made visible strides in its transformation journey and is now ready for take-off”.