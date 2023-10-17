Weak outlook

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

The information-technology (IT) sector remains under pressure. This is visible in market action, muted second-quarter results, and guidance cuts, as well as the pattern of hiring. Managements are cautious and looking forward to 2024-25 for a rebound in demand. Sector analysts have cited weak global activity and high interest rates as inhibitory factors. The results of the big three firms throw up some broad conclusions, which are likely to be reflected in the forthcoming results and guidance of smaller companies

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com