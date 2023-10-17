Weak outlook

The information-technology (IT) sector remains under pressure. This is visible in market action, muted second-quarter results, and guidance cuts, as well as the pattern of hiring. Managements are cautious and looking forward to 2024-25 for a rebound in demand. Sector analysts have cited weak global activity and high interest rates as inhibitory factors. The results of the big three firms throw up some broad conclusions, which are likely to be reflected in the forthcoming results and guidance of smaller companies