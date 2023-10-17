close
Sensex (0.39%)
66428.09 + 261.16
Nifty (0.40%)
19811.50 + 79.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6036.65 + 63.40
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
40733.35 + 142.70
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44409.50 + 183.60
Heatmap

Weak outlook

Growth in the IT sector will remain muted

IT firms, IT sector, firms, companies, workers, jobs, employment
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The information-technology (IT) sector remains under pressure. This is visible in market action, muted second-quarter results, and guidance cuts, as well as the pattern of hiring. Managements are cautious and looking forward to 2024-25 for a rebound in demand. Sector analysts have cited weak global activity and high interest rates as inhibitory factors. The results of the big three firms throw up some broad conclusions, which are likely to be reflected in the forthcoming results and guidance of smaller companies

Also Read

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

A new beginning

Extended trading

Olympian ideals

Work in progress

Funding green growth

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment IT service IT sector TCS Infosys

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesSA vs NED LIVE SCORESame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in MizoramCongress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC CodeWorld Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to IsroUjjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISILState borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon