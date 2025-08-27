Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Weaponising morality: New Bill threatens to upend legal principles

Weaponising morality: New Bill threatens to upend legal principles

The 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill inverts legal principles

indian constitution
premium

The apparent purpose of the Bill is to ensure morality in public life. | File Image

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 130th Amendment Bill of the Constitution weakens the foundations of democracy in a governance architecture in a way that has come to enable governments at the Centre and in the states to capture institutions of law enforcement and investigation. It seeks to provide for the removal of the Prime Minister, a chief minister, or any other minister in the central or state government who is arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days. The apparent purpose of the Bill is to ensure morality in public life. Though this reasoning, reflected in the Bill’s Statement of Objects and Reasons, may sound
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Indian constitution India governance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon