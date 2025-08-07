Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 10:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Weighty issues: India's rush to make weight-loss drugs demands user caution

Weighty issues: India's rush to make weight-loss drugs demands user caution

The global market for weight-loss drugs is estimated at $100 billion by the end of the decade

anti obesity drugs, weight loss
premium

In India alone, the market has seen a fivefold increase over the past five years and is valued at $73 million.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian pharmaceutical companies are preparing for weighty gains when the patent for semaglutide, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used in drugs for weight loss and the treatment of diabetes, lapses in 2026 in 100 countries, including India, Canada, and Brazil. Sold by Novo Nordisk under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, the drugs have proven to be blockbusters for the Danish pharma major, generating $25 billion in revenues in 2024 alone. No surprise, then, that Indian drugmakers have spotted a huge opportunity and are preparing to launch significantly cheaper generic versions of semaglutide. All the major names of the domestic
Topics : Diabetes weight loss drugs Obesity Pharmaceutical Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon