Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Western approaches: PM Modi's three-nation tour has created useful momentum

Western approaches: PM Modi's three-nation tour has created useful momentum

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) is the second FTA signed between India and a West Asian nation - the first being with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2022

PM Narendra Modi with Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Image: X/@narendramodi)
premium

PM Narendra Modi with Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Image: X/@narendramodi)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman represented small but significant steps to reinforce India’s historically cordial trade and security relations with West Asia and Africa at a time of grave America-led geopolitical uncertainty both in the region and in global trade. The import of these visits lies as much in its external messaging — underlined by the unexpected gestures of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and Jordanian crown prince in personally chauffeuring Mr Modi — as the deals that were concluded. Of these, the free-trade agreement (FTA) signed between Oman and India, celebrating 70 years of diplomatic
Topics : Narendra Modi BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment FTA Jordan West Asia
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon