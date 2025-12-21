Western approaches: PM Modi's three-nation tour has created useful momentum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman represented small but significant steps to reinforce India’s historically cordial trade and security relations with West Asia and Africa at a time of grave America-led geopolitical uncertainty both in the region and in global trade. The import of these visits lies as much in its external messaging — underlined by the unexpected gestures of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and Jordanian crown prince in personally chauffeuring Mr Modi — as the deals that were concluded. Of these, the free-trade agreement (FTA) signed between Oman and India, celebrating 70 years of diplomatic