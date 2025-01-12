Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Widening net: New US sanctions to affect supply of Russian energy

Widening net: New US sanctions to affect supply of Russian energy

Two large producers and exporters have been brought into the sanctions net: Surgutneftegas and Gazprom Neft

crude oil
Premium

Representative Picture

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a parting shot, the departing administration of United States (US) President Joe Biden has extended the scope of its sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The new measures, announced last week, go much further than the existing sanctions and have the potential to create additional volatility in an energy ecosystem that is already under considerable pressure. This decision, coming as it does just a couple of weeks before the start of the Donald Trump presidency, throws a political challenge to the new administration, which is known for its pro-Russian bias. Mr Trump will therefore be put to the test
Topics : Joe Biden US sanctions Russia Oil production energy sector Donald Trump BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon