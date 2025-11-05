Zohran Mamdani's NYC win signals a turn towards the Left in US politics

Key elections across the United States (US) were largely seen as a political test for Donald Trump’s second presidency ahead of critical mid-term elections next year. The results suggest that, at the very least, the Republicans will have a tough battle on their hands in November next year. Nowhere was this more evident than in the extraordinary election of 34-year-old Ugandan-born Democratic Socialist Zohran Kwame Mamdani as the first Muslim and South Asian mayor of New York City. With 50 per cent of the vote, Mr Mamdani polled almost nine percentage points more than Andrew Cuomo, a former Democrat governor