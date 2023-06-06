close

Best of BS Opinion: A long pause, India's quantitative tightening, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
RBI
Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
With economic growth better than expected and a decline in the inflation rate, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged. In these circumstances, communication by the RBI will be important; it will need to make it clear to financial markets that another pause should not be interpreted as increasing the possibility of a rate cut in the coming months, the top edit points out. Read it here
In other views:
The second edit questions the wisdom of appointing the CBI to probe the rail accident at Balasore. Read it here
First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

