Best of BS Opinion: A long pause, India's quantitative tightening, and more

With economic growth better than expected and a decline in the inflation rate, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged. In these circumstances, communication by the RBI will be important; it will need to make it clear to financial markets that another pause should not be interpreted as increasing the possibility of a rate cut in the coming months, the top edit points out. Read it here
In other views:
The second edit questions the wisdom of appointing the CBI to probe the rail accident at Balasore. Read it here
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or