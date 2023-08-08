The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, proposes significant changes that will curtail the autonomy of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and reverse the government's policy of just five years ago. The new rules vest critical powers with the President of India such as control over the appointment of the Director and the chairperson of the board and to initiate inquiries in IIMs. In short, the government has given itself enormous powers to dictate how IIMs will be run, raising doubts about the ability of these premier institutes to adapt swiftly to a changing global management environment, says the top edit. Read it hereIn other views:The second edit says the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, which was passed by voice vote in the Rajya Sabha last week, is almost as draconian as the law it replaces. Read it hereGurbachan Singh explains the cyclical impulses behind the persistent decline in private investment. Read it hereV. Anantha Nageswaran and Anoopa Nair assess the policy guidance from the recent meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors. Read it hereQUOTE OF THE DAY “It is the nature of this control-freak sarkar… whose approach is to control everything’ - Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi