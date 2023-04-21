Best of BS Opinion: Let start-ups live, EV battery tech, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for today
The Income-Tax Department has sent notices to start-ups for raising capital at an “excessive premium” from domestic investors between the assessment years 2018-19 and 2020-21. In this context, our lead editorial notes that the government would do well to review the angel tax provision. It is important to note that new-age technology companies are valued by investors not through the same standard textbook methods. Read here
In other views:
For India to achieve an advanced economy status within the next 25 years, it is crucial to devolve more power to local governments, and the 16th Finance Commission can play a key role in this regard, writes economist Ajay Chhibber. Read here
Sodium-ion battery offers a potential low-cost alternative to lithium-ion battery for India and presents an opportunity to achieve energy independence, writes Srihari Mulgund of EY. Read here
“The cumulative impact of our monetary policy actions over the last one year is still unfolding and needs to be monitored closely.”
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das