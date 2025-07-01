Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 06:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: PLIs can't succeed without deeper structural reforms

Best of BS Opinion: PLIs can't succeed without deeper structural reforms

Today's pieces span multiple issues, from overseas acquisitions by PSUs, PLI schemes' success, the proposed India-US BTA, and the debilitating effect of quality issues across sectors

India is totally reliant on Qatar and the UAE for over half of its LNG supplies unlike China
premium

India is totally reliant on Qatar and the UAE for over half of its LNG supplies unlike China

Tanmaya Nanda
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hello and welcome to BS Views, our newsletter that is your window into today's opinion page. 
 
State-owned Mazagaon Docks Ltd (MDL) last week announced it was acquiring a controlling stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC) in a $53 million deal. Our first editorial notes that this must be seen as an important milestone in strengthening India’s maritime influence in a key Indian Ocean region. The acquisition will help MDL reduce its reliance on a single buyer - the Indian Navy - and expand to markets in such diverse regions as East Asia, West Asia, Europe and Africa, where
Topics : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Indian Ocean PLI scheme Textiles Industries Apparel Trump tariffs FTA Niti Aayog Corruption in India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon