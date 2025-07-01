Best of BS Opinion: PLIs can't succeed without deeper structural reforms

Hello and welcome to BS Views, our newsletter that is your window into today's opinion page.

first editorial notes that State-owned Mazagaon Docks Ltd (MDL) last week announced it was acquiring a controlling stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC) in a $53 million deal. Ournotes that this must be seen as an important milestone in strengthening India’s maritime influence in a key Indian Ocean region. The acquisition will help MDL reduce its reliance on a single buyer - the Indian Navy - and expand to markets in such diverse regions as East Asia, West Asia, Europe and Africa, where