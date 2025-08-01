'Scientist of the soil': New book reveals untold stories of MS Swaminathan

“The future belongs to nations with grains, not guns.” This was one of MS Swaminathan’s favourite lines, according to his upcoming biography, The Man Who Fed India. The doyen of Indian agriculture firmly believed that neglecting agriculture was akin to neglecting India’s future.

To be released next week to commemorate the centenary of the Father of India’s Green Revolution, the 380-page book brings forth many unheard and unseen anecdotes, quotes, stories, and events from the life of one of India’s greatest scientists, thinkers, and institution-builders. “I realised there was an urgent need to humanise him — to bring out the