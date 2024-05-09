Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, will Schengen visa woes ease?

While France is the most sought-after destination amongst all Schengen countries, the wait time for its visa and the rejection rate for Indians are high

Paris Olympics 2024
Premium

Paris Olympics 2024

Ahona Chakravarty New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 6:02 PM IST
Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which begin on July 26, more and more Indians are charting out trips to the Schengen countries, but the going hasn’t been smooth.

Recent findings released by Spain-based travel agency Amadeus show that flight searches to France from across the world for the Olympics have jumped 25 per cent. Schengen Visa reports indicate that a majority of visa applications for France are filed by Indians, after Algerians and Moroccans. 

While France is the most sought-after destination amongst all Schengen countries, the wait time for its visa and the rejection rate for Indians are high.
Topics : Paris Olympics 2024 Olympics Schengen visa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon