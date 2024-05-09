Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, will Schengen visa woes ease?

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which begin on July 26, more and more Indians are charting out trips to the Schengen countries, but the going hasn’t been smooth.

Recent findings released by Spain-based travel agency Amadeus show that flight searches to France from across the world for the Olympics have jumped 25 per cent. Schengen Visa reports indicate that a majority of visa applications for France are filed by Indians, after Algerians and Moroccans.

While France is the most sought-after destination amongst all Schengen countries, the wait time for its visa and the rejection rate for Indians are high.