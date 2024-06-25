Business Standard
Paris Olympics: Geothermal rooms, hi-tech recovery space for athletes

Indian Olympic Association to organisers: Ensure all our rooms have fans

Paris Olympics 2024
Paris Olympics 2024

Vishal Menon New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
After it descends on Paris next month for the biggest sporting spectacle on the planet, India’s Olympic contingent will be accommodated in apartments equipped with geothermal energy to beat the heat and have a state-of-the-art enclosure dedicated to the athletes’ recovery in the first-of-its-kind initiatives.

Ahead of the marquee event that begins on July 26, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has put forward a specific request with the organisers: “Please ensure all our rooms are equipped with fans.”  

In the midst of an impending heat wave in France, this is India’s way of ensuring its athletes stay
First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

