Hamilton's team switch: Ferrari gambles on new red storm for 2025 F1 season

Hamilton’s move promises a cascade of opportunities, potential drama, and ripple effects that will reverberate through this season and beyond.

“Everybody’s a Ferrari fan. If you go to the Mercedes guys… even if they say ‘Oh yeah, Mercedes is the greatest brand in the world,’ they are Ferrari fans,” remarked Sebastian Vettel to a reporter who wasn't exactly cheering for the Scarlet team. A few years later, those words couldn't have rung more true, much to the chagrin of Toto Wolff, CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team and head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport.

Motorsport has witnessed significant moves over the years, from Fernando Alonso swapping Renault for McLaren to Sebastian Vettel departing Red Bull for Ferrari. However, few shifts have