Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hamilton's team switch: Ferrari gambles on new red storm for 2025 F1 season

Hamilton is hungry for a podium finish. His move from Mercedes to Ferrari could be a recipe for success or a disaster in the making

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waves as he leaves his motorhome prior to the start of the third practice session at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Saturday, May 21, 2022. The Formula One race will be held on Sunday.
Premium

Hamilton’s move promises a cascade of opportunities, potential drama, and ripple effects that will reverberate through this season and beyond.

Ayushi Singh New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 10:42 AM IST
“Everybody’s a Ferrari fan. If you go to the Mercedes guys… even if they say ‘Oh yeah, Mercedes is the greatest brand in the world,’ they are Ferrari fans,” remarked Sebastian Vettel to a reporter who wasn't exactly cheering for the Scarlet team. A few years later, those words couldn't have rung more true, much to the chagrin of Toto Wolff, CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team and head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport.

Motorsport has witnessed significant moves over the years, from Fernando Alonso swapping Renault for McLaren to Sebastian Vettel departing Red Bull for Ferrari. However, few shifts have

Also Read

Mercedes-Benz launches its most affordable SUV in India: Check price here

Budget wishlist: Mercedes-Benz India expects long-term GST plan on EVs

Aiming for double digit volume growth in 2024: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Mercedes Benz to bring 3-4 electric vehicles into India in 12-18 months

Audi to Merc, German carmakers drive luxury vehicle sales into high gear

Sakshi, Bajrang threaten for fresh protest after WFI suspension lifted

Bengaluru Open: Ramkumar Ramanathan beats top seed Nardi, enters last 8

Lewis Hamilton says it feels 'surreal' to enter his last season at Mercedes

FIH Pro League: After straight wins, India fancy chances against Australia

Top-100 dream realised, Indian ace Sumit Nagal eyes Olympic glory next

Topics : Lewis Hamilton Formula One Ferrari Mercedes sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon