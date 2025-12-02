Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BenQ launches TK705i, TK705STi 4K home projectors with Google TV in India

BenQ launches TK705i, TK705STi 4K home projectors with Google TV in India

BenQ has launched the TK705i and TK705STi 4K home projectors in India with Google TV, 3000 ANSI lumens brightness and HDR-PRO support, starting at Rs 199,999

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Taiwanese consumer electronics maker BenQ has launched 4K home projectors in India as part of the BenQ TK705i series. The newly launched series comprises two projectors: TK705i and TK705STi. According to the company, both projectors are suitable for use in compact areas such as living rooms and bedrooms. Both the projectors boast 4K UHD visuals, 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness, and a 16W speaker system. 

BenQ TK705i series home projector: Pricing and availability

  • BenQ TK705i: Rs 199,999
  • BenQ TK705STi: Rs 225,000
Availability: Select online platforms, including Amazon, and select retail stores. BenQ has not confirmed the availability, but the TK705i series projectors are expected to go up the shelves in India soon.
 

BenQ TK705i series home projector: Details

Both BenQ TK705i and TK705STi are 4K UHD projectors with 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness. As per the company, both models feature BenQ’s HDR-PRO and CinematicColor technologies and deliver 98 per cent Rec.709 colour accuracy.
 
The projectors are based on Google TV platform and offer direct access to streaming platforms such as Netflix. They can also be controlled via smartphones using the BenQ SmartRemote app, as well as Google Assistant. They are designed to work as standalone streaming devices without an external dongle and provide access to over 10,000 apps.
 
The two models differ mainly in placement and room suitability. The TK705i has a motorised 1.0–1.3x optical zoom for flexible placement in larger rooms; the TK705STi is a short-throw model that can project a 100-inch image from about 1.8 metres, intended for smaller, multi-use spaces. BenQ also notes support for companion software, including an AR Projector Planner app for iPhone/iPad. Both projectors have built-in speakers.
 
Both models include automatic autofocus, keystone correction, screen-fit and an eight-way smart image adaptation routine along with obstacle detection and eye-protection modes. The BenQ TK705i series features HDMI 2.1 with eARC, USB-C with 30W Power Delivery, Bluetooth 5.2 and dual 8W speakers (Dolby Audio). The company also highlights low input lag for gaming, HDR-FPS and HDR-RPG picture modes, and Auto Low Latency Mode to support consoles and handhelds such as PS5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.
 

Topics : Gadgets News BenQ Projectors

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

