Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / OPPO A6x 5G launches at Rs 12,499 with 6500mAh battery and 120Hz display

OPPO A6x 5G launches at Rs 12,499 with 6500mAh battery and 120Hz display

OPPO has launched the A6x 5G in India with a 6,500mAh battery, Dimensity 6300 chipset, 120Hz display and AI GameBoost features, starting at Rs 12,499

OPPO A6x 5G

OPPO A6x 5G

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

OPPO has launched the A6x 5G smartphone in India, expanding its A-series lineup. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and packs a 6,500mAh battery. Starting at Rs 12,499, the smartphone comes with a 6.75-inch display of a 120Hz refresh rate. Here is a detailed look at its pricing, features and availability.

OPPO A6x 5G: Pricing and variants

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 12,499
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
  • Colours: Ice Blue and Olive Green

OPPO A6x 5G: Availability and offers

 
The OPPO A6x 5G smartphone is available on the OPPO store, ecommerce platform Amazon, Flipkart and select retail outlets. As part of the introductory offer, customers can get three months of no-cost EMI on select bank cards. 
 

OPPO A6x 5G: Details

 
The OPPO A6x 5G sports a 6.75-inch display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,125 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The OPPO A6x smartphone features an 8.58mm thick body and weighs 212g.
 
The smartphone has a 13MP main camera on the back, while the front houses a 5MP sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. The OPPO A6x 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. OPPO claims it can deliver up to 22.4 hours of video playback, and that the battery can go from 1 per cent to 41 per cent in about 30 minutes.
 
The smartphone runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It also comes with AI GameBoost for gaming performance. Additionally, the smartphone includes AI LinkBoost 3.0 for maintaining stable connections. 

OPPO A6x 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.75-inch, HD+ 1,570 x 720 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,125 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: Up to 6GB
  • Storage: Up to 128GB
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 45W (1 per cent to 41 per cent in 30 minutes)
  • Software: ColorOS 15, based on Android 15
  • Weight: 212g

More From This Section

Vivo X300 Pro and X300 smartphones

Vivo X300 series with Zeiss cameras, OriginOS 6 launched: Watch unboxing

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold with 10-inch dual-folding display unveiled: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ launched in India: Check variants, price, and specs

Sennheiser HDB 630

Sennheiser HDB 630 launched with Parametric equaliser: Check price, offers

Nothing Phone 3a Lite in White, Black and Blue colours

Nothing Phone 3a Lite launched in India with Glyph Light, AI: Price, specs

Topics : Tech News Oppo smartphone gadgets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon