Lava Agni 4 with Vayu AI to be launched on November 20: Where to watch

Lava is set to launch the Agni 4 on November 20. The flagship smartphone in its lineup will debut Lava Vayu AI, which will feature expert AI agents for learning, creativity, emotional comfort, productivity, and system-level control built specifically for Indian users, said the homegrown smartphone maker ahead of the launch. As for the specifications, the company has confirmed a 6.67-inch 1.5K+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, and 5000 mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging. Here is all you need to know about the Lava Agni 4:
Lava Agni 4 launch: How to watch
- Date: November 20
- Time: 12 PM IST
- How to watch: The launch event will be livestreamed on Lava Mobiles’ YouTube channel
Alternatively, readers may also watch the event through the livestream video embedded at the end of this article.
Lava Agni 4: What to expect
The Lava Agni 4 will sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, offering a peak brightness of up to 2,400 nits, said the company. According to Lava, the smartphone will boast an aluminium alloy frame for durability and an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset.
For photography, the Lava Agni 4 will feature a dual-camera setup on the back. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation. It will be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will feature a 50MP camera sensor. As per Lava, both front and rear camera units will support 4K video recording at 60fps.
The Lava Agni 4 will come with Vayu AI, a system-level assistant developed by the company. Vayu AI will will assist with various tasks such as creative work, photo editing and document processing.
The Lava Agni 4 will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 66W wired fast charging. Lava has promised to rollout three major Android updates, and four years of security patches.
The Lava Agni 4 will be offered with an at-home demo programme along with home service options. Additionally, Lava will offer one-year replacement warranty on the smartphone.
Lava Agni 4: Confirmed specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 2400 nits of peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
- Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 66W fast wired charging
- Durability: IP64 rating