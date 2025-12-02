Vivo X300 series with Zeiss cameras, OriginOS 6 launched: Watch unboxing

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
China’s Vivo has launched its flagship X300 series smartphones in India, comprising the X300 and X300 Pro. Both phones are powered by MediaTek’s top-end Dimensity 9500 processor and feature camera systems co-engineered with German optics brand Zeiss. The lineup also marks the debut of Android 16-based OriginOS 6 on Vivo smartphones in India, officially replacing FunTouchOS.
Vivo X300 series: India pricing
Vivo X300 Pro:
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,09,999
- Colours: Dune Gold, Elite Black
Vivo X300:
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 75,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 81,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 85,999
- Colours: Elite Black, Mist Blue, Summit Red
Telephoto Extender kit:Price: Rs 18,999
The Vivo X300 series will be available for purchase starting December 10
Vivo X300 series: Details
The key highlight of the X300 series is its Zeiss-backed camera setup. Both models feature a 200MP sensor, but with different implementations. On the X300 Pro, the 200MP sensor is part of a periscope telephoto system offering 3.5x optical zoom. The primary camera on the Pro variant is a 50MP Sony LYT-828 sensor, paired with a 50MP JN1 ultra-wide camera. On the standard X300, the 200MP unit serves as the primary sensor and is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens.
Vivo is also selling a 2.35x telephoto extender kit, which the company said is compatible with both the smartphones.
Both smartphones run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. They ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, which introduces several enhancements over FunTouchOS, including new lockscreen customisation options, lockscreen widgets, dynamic Flip cards, new animations, a refreshed control centre, and Origin Island — Vivo’s live activities-style feature for real-time updates. The X300 lineup also includes Vivo’s full suite of AI tools for photo editing and productivity.
Also Read
The standard Vivo X300 features a more compact 6.31-inch AMOLED display, whereas the X300 Pro offers a larger 6.78-inch panel. The Pro model also gets a bigger 6510mAh battery, compared to the 6040mAh unit in the base model.
Vivo X300 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2800x1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
- Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1
- Rear cameras: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP telephoto 3.5x (OIS)
- Front camera: 50MP (AF)
- Battery: 6510mAh
- Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless
- OS: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
- Protection: IP68, IP69
Vivo X300: Specifications
- Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 2640x1216 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
- RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
- Storage: 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1
- Rear cameras: 200MP primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto 3x (OIS)
- Front camera: 50MP (AF)
- Battery: 6040mAh
- Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless
- OS: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
- Protection: IP68, IP69