Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / iQOO 15 launches in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5, OriginOS 6

iQOO 15 launches in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5, OriginOS 6

iQOO has launched the iQOO 15 in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, OriginOS 6, a 7,000mAh battery and a 50MP triple-camera setup, starting at Rs 72,999

iQOO 15

iQOO 15

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has launched its next-generation flagship smartphone in India, the iQOO 15. The newly launched smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with the iQOO Supercomputing chip Q3, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The iQOO 15 debuts with Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface, marking the end of the FunTouchOS era that Vivo and iQOO smartphones used in non-Chinese markets, including India.

iQOO 15: Price and availability

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 72,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 79,999
  • Colour: Legend, Alpha
The iQOO 15 will be available for purchase starting November 27 for Priority Pass users, and December 1 onwards for all other users. The smartphone will be available across iQOO’s website, ecommerce platform Amazon, Vivo exclusive stores and select retail stores.
 

iQOO 15: Launch offers

  • Consumers can avail either a discount of Rs 7,000 for select bank cards, or they can get Rs 7,000 off upon exchanging an older smartphone 
  • Additional coupon discount of Rs 1,000
  • No interest equated monthly instalment plans starting at Rs 2,709 per month

iQOO 15: Details

The iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,600 nits in HBM and support for Dolby Vision. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and includes the Supercomputing Chip Q3 to boost gaming performance with ray tracing technology, 2K native super resolution and lossless frame interpolation. The phone comes with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, storage options of 256GB or 512GB and boots Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Also Read

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 with OriginOS 6 to launch on Nov 26: Where to watch, what to expect

iQOO 15, OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro

After OnePlus 15, iQOO and Realme to launch Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phones

Tech Wrap November 13

Tech Wrap Nov 13: OnePlus 15 launched, iQOO 15 pre-booking, OpenAI GPT 5.1

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 pre-booking starts Nov 20: Check exclusive offers, expected specs

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 launching in India on November 26: Check expected specs, more

 
Its rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope camera, while a 32MP camera sits on the front for selfies. The iQOO 15 houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. iQOO also promises five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches. Additionally, the smartphone features “Monster Halo,” which is a light strip hidden beneath the camera to give a halo effect while playing games or music, or even for notifications and calls. 

iQOO 15: Specifications

  • Display: 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, 2,600 nits in HBM, Dolby Vision
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
  • OS: OriginOS 6
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX921) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP (Sony IMX882) periscope
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W FlashCharge, 40W wireless charging
  • Thickness: 8.17mm
  • Weight: 216.2 grams (Alpha), 220 grams (Legend)
  • Durability: IP68, IP69

iQOO 15 unboxing

 

More From This Section

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses go on sale in India from Dec 1: Price, features

Huawei GT6 series smartwatch

Huawei GT6 and GT6 Pro smartwatches launched in India: Price and features

Moto G57 Power

Moto G57 Power with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs

Thomson QLED MEMC TV

SPPL launches Thomson QLED MEMC TV series starting at Rs 31,999: Details

OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Topics : Gadgets News iQOO Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon