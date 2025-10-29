Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
COP30 Brasil-II: India seeks green dollars as Gates mutes climate doom

COP30 Brasil-II: India seeks green dollars as Gates mutes climate doom

As COP30 heads to Belem, India aims to push finance and tech for the Global South - but will it bring real capital or just more promises and targets?

Developing nations want a clear plan to unlock $300 billion a year in climate finance and easier access to cleantech know-how

S Dinakar Hyderabad
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

India, nearly invisible at last year’s 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, plans a louder presence in Belém (often called Belém of Pará, the capital and largest city of the state of Pará in northern Brazil). In Baku, even Pakistan and Bangladesh set up bright stalls while India sent only a small team of climate officials. That low profile jarred for a nation growing fastest among major economies — and among the fastest in emissions. This year, officials say, New Delhi will push hard for accountability on finance and technology, pressing the Global North to own its
