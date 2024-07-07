From Bihar to UK Parliament, 33-yr-old Kanishka Narayan makes the leap

Kanishka (33) was born in Muzaffarpur. He also studied there till third standard. | Image:X@KanishkaNarayan

Indian-origin candidate Kanishka Narayan, who won the UK general elections from Wales as a Labour candidate, draws his roots to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Kanishka's uncle Jayant Kumar, who is also the director of SKJ Law College, said that his nephew has made not just Muzaffarpur, but the entire country proud.

Jayant said, "Kanishka is my younger brother's son. He left his job to attend the elections. He has always been into politics."

Kanishka (33) was born in Muzaffarpur. He also studied here till third standard.

He was earlier in civil service. He resigned from his job and entered politics after the announcement of elections.

Around two months back, Kanishka also came to India with his family to attend a religious function.

Meanwhile, celebrations started at Kanishka's Muzaffarpur residence at Sandho Apartment in Damuchak, after he became the MP.

"We are flooded with congratulatory messages and calls from friends and family. Kanishka is a proud Bihari and an Indian first," Narayan's uncle said, Jayant Kumar.

Originally hailing from Saundho in Vaishali district, Kanishk's grandparents; Krishna Kumar and Veena Devi settled in Muzaffarpur many years ago.

Krishna Kumar was the chairman of Muzaffarpur District Board and founder of SKJ Law College.

Kanishka's father, Santosh Kumar and mother Chetna Sinha went to Delhi after completing their studies from SKJ Law College.

Kanishka briefly studied in APJ School in Delhi's Saket. When he was 12 years old, Kanishka moved to Britain with his parents. He did his higher studies from the famous Eton Oxford, the same college where India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru graduated from.