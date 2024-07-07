Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

From Bihar to UK Parliament, 33-yr-old Kanishka Narayan makes the leap

Kanishka's uncle Jayant Kumar, who is also the director of SKJ Law College, said that his nephew has made not just Muzaffarpur, but the entire country proud

Kanishka Narayan

Kanishka (33) was born in Muzaffarpur. He also studied there till third standard. | Image:X@KanishkaNarayan

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian-origin candidate Kanishka Narayan, who won the UK general elections from Wales as a Labour candidate, draws his roots to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.
Kanishka's uncle Jayant Kumar, who is also the director of SKJ Law College, said that his nephew has made not just Muzaffarpur, but the entire country proud.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Jayant said, "Kanishka is my younger brother's son. He left his job to attend the elections. He has always been into politics."
Kanishka (33) was born in Muzaffarpur. He also studied here till third standard.
He was earlier in civil service. He resigned from his job and entered politics after the announcement of elections.
Around two months back, Kanishka also came to India with his family to attend a religious function.
Meanwhile, celebrations started at Kanishka's Muzaffarpur residence at Sandho Apartment in Damuchak, after he became the MP.
"We are flooded with congratulatory messages and calls from friends and family. Kanishka is a proud Bihari and an Indian first," Narayan's uncle said, Jayant Kumar.
Originally hailing from Saundho in Vaishali district, Kanishk's grandparents; Krishna Kumar and Veena Devi settled in Muzaffarpur many years ago.
Krishna Kumar was the chairman of Muzaffarpur District Board and founder of SKJ Law College.
Kanishka's father, Santosh Kumar and mother Chetna Sinha went to Delhi after completing their studies from SKJ Law College.
Kanishka briefly studied in APJ School in Delhi's Saket. When he was 12 years old, Kanishka moved to Britain with his parents. He did his higher studies from the famous Eton Oxford, the same college where India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru graduated from.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Expect all members to uphold parliamentary dignity, follow rules: Om Birla

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman set to present Budget on July 23

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Record 29 Indian-Origin MPs set to shape UK Parliament after 2024 election

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Record Indian-origin MPs elected in UK; PM Modi congratulates Keir Starmer

Emmanuel Macron, France, French president

French elections: Exit polls predict hung parliament; Far Right could gain

Topics : Rishi Sunak Parliament Muzaffarpur Britain elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon