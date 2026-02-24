Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets trade mixed; BS Manthan kicks off today

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, February 24, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures indicated a negative start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Tuesday amid weak global cues. At 6:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a negative start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Tuesday amid weak global cues. At 6:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 100 points lower at 25,760, indicating a weak start for domestic markets.

BS Manthan kicks off today

The third edition of Business Standard Manthan —the annual thought leaders’ summit—kicks off today. Held at Bharat Mandapam, the ultimate destination for top-notch summits in New Delhi, it will witness a unique interplay of energy and intellect as 40 leaders from diverse fields engage in fireside chats and panel discussions over the next two days.

Global markets

Among global peers, markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump and concerns that artificial intelligence could disrupt software companies.

South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.1 per cent, reversing early session gains. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also erased earlier advances to fall 0.1 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.77 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices tumbled amid persistent concerns over artificial intelligence-driven disruption and the fallout from Friday’s US Supreme Court ruling, prompting investors to move away from high-risk equities. The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.04 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 1.13 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.66 per cent lower.

FII, DII activity

In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased shares worth ₹3,550.66 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,417.12 crore on February 23.

IPO today

In the SME segment, the public offerings of Accord Transformer & Switchgear, Mobilise App Lab, and Kiaasa Retail are set to enter the second day of subscription. Further, Manilam Industries India IPO closes for subscription today.

Commodity corner

Oil prices traded lower on Tuesday. Brent crude was down 0.38 per cent at $71.49 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading 0.11 per cent lower at $66.24 per barrel.