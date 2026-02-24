Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets trade mixed; BS Manthan kicks off today
Stock Market LIVE on February 24, 2026: The third edition of Business Standard Manthan-the annual thought leaders' summit-kicks off today
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, February 24, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures indicated a negative start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Tuesday amid weak global cues. At 6:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 100 points lower at 25,760, indicating a weak start for domestic markets.
BS Manthan kicks off today
The third edition of Business Standard Manthan—the annual thought leaders’ summit—kicks off today. Held at Bharat Mandapam, the ultimate destination for top-notch summits in New Delhi, it will witness a unique interplay of energy and intellect as 40 leaders from diverse fields engage in fireside chats and panel discussions over the next two days.
Global markets
Among global peers, markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump and concerns that artificial intelligence could disrupt software companies.
South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.1 per cent, reversing early session gains. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also erased earlier advances to fall 0.1 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.77 per cent.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices tumbled amid persistent concerns over artificial intelligence-driven disruption and the fallout from Friday’s US Supreme Court ruling, prompting investors to move away from high-risk equities. The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.04 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 1.13 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.66 per cent lower.
FII, DII activity
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased shares worth ₹3,550.66 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,417.12 crore on February 23.
IPO today
The primary markets are expected to remain abuzz today. In the mainline segment, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO opens for public subscription today, while Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO and Shree Ram Twistex IPO enter the second day of subscription. Further, Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO enters the final day of its subscription window.
In the SME segment, the public offerings of Accord Transformer & Switchgear, Mobilise App Lab, and Kiaasa Retail are set to enter the second day of subscription. Further, Manilam Industries India IPO closes for subscription today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices traded lower on Tuesday. Brent crude was down 0.38 per cent at $71.49 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading 0.11 per cent lower at $66.24 per barrel.
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Traders should brace for typical Nifty expiry-day volatility'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The Indian equity market is likely to open on a cautious note, tracking subdued trends across Asian markets and an overnight sell-off in US equities. The weakness stems from renewed tariff-related uncertainty, coupled with lingering concerns around AI-led disruptions affecting global technology stocks. Investor sentiment remains guarded following former President Donald Trump’s rollout of a 10–15 per cent global tariff framework, effective today. While recent adjustments under the US–India trade arrangement provide some clarity, the move introduces near-term uncertainty for export-oriented sectors and may keep risk appetite measured at the start of the session.
Traders should also brace for typical Nifty expiry-day volatility, with choppy price action likely until positions roll over and clearer intraday direction emerges. While the broader sentiment remains constructive on the back of domestic resilience, the market is expected to stay range-bound with elevated volatility unless fresh triggers provide decisive momentum."
Views by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a Sebi registered online trading and wealth tech firm.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy: Kotak Sec recommends Britannia Ind, Smartworks Coworking
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, suggested placing bets on Britannia Industries, and Smartworks Coworking Spaces. HERE'S WHY
7:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold imports not alarming yet, FDI inflows a puzzle: FM Sitharaman
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India will continue to engage with nations to forge more trade deals and gain greater access for Indian goods in global markets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, adding it was too soon to assess the implications of the fresh twists in the American tariff scenario in the wake of the United States’ Supreme Court verdict on the reciprocal tariffs imposed on global trade partners. READ MORE
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi plans overhaul of PMS regulations, flags need for stronger governance
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning a comprehensive review of the regulations governing portfolio managers, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday, signalling tighter oversight and higher governance standards for the industry. READ MORE
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asain market trade mixed
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BS Manthan kicks off today with top voices convening for 2 days of insight
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The wait is over as all roads are leading up to Manthan—the annual thought leaders’ summit hosted by Business Standard. With the third edition of Business Standard Manthan taking off on Tuesday, we are returning to the same venue where it had all started in 2024. READ MORE
7:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPOs today
7:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FII, DII activity
7:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends lower
7:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 7:16 AM IST