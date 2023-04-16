G20 meet set to finalise a common definition for start-ups by July



“We are going to collaboratively define startups uniformly across G20 countries. We have already had discussions on this twice. By the third meeting, it should be finalised,” a senior government official said. An official engagement group under G20 is set to finalise a common definition for start-ups in the next three months, with an aim to harmonise the global start-up ecosystem.



The development comes in the backdrop of the setting up of Startup20, an official engagement group initiated under the Indian presidency of G20. “All countries are putting in their suggestions. It will be a single communique that will be agreed upon by everyone,” the official said, adding that a single start-up definition will have a positive impact on policymaking.



Fourteen countries and two invitee nations took part in the second meeting in Sikkim. Delegates from multilateral agencies, such as the United Nations Development Programme, World Economic Forum, were also a part of the session. “Globally also, India is showing leadership at the start-up forefront,” the second official cited above said. Another official said 19 countries and five invitee nations, including an international delegation of more than 100 participants, took part in the first meeting of the startup-20 group in Hyderabad.

Also Read Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here LIVE: Blinken asks for 'contact' with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Another lotus blooms 'US looking forward to support India's G20 presidency': Janet Yellen Armed forces veterans, get prime spots at King Charles Coronation Saudi Arabia's prince transfers 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm World Bank estimates decline in Pakistan's GDP per capita income to $1,399 Police conduct search at home of suspected bomber at PM Kishida's speech PTI to write to Pak Prez Arif Alvi about Punjab caretaker govt's tenure



Although India has emerged as the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world, after the United States and China, there is no record of the total number of such new-age companies in India beyond the government recognised startups. This is one of the crucial policy matters that India wants to address. There are currently 95,000 government-recognised start-ups in the country. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), a government-recognised start-up cannot have an annual turnover of more than ~100 crore for any financial year since its incorporation. Also, the period of operation cannot be more than 10 years from the date of incorporation.