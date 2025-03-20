How space travel reshapes the body: From muscles to mental health

The return of Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore from the International Space Station has sparked public interest in the health implications of spending long periods in space. The duo were up for 286 days instead of the eight originally scheduled.

Keeping people healthy in space is a complex task. Fifty years of research into this has resulted in major advances in our understanding of the body, and the development of many useful tools.

Running space stations, (or taking trips to Mars as Nasa plans) involve very long stints in space. It should be noted that Williams and Wilmore were