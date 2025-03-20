Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 12:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / How space travel reshapes the body: From muscles to mental health

How space travel reshapes the body: From muscles to mental health

In the absence of gravity, muscle mass disappears because the resistance training stops. When the astronaut returns to normal gravity, the heart may have weakened and may not function properly

Nasa, Sunita Williams, SpaceX
Premium

Nasa astronaut Sunita Williams is helped out of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft onboard the recovery ship after she, Nasa astronaut Nick Hague, and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov landed in the water off the coast of Tallahassee,

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 12:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The return of Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore from the International Space Station has sparked public interest in the health implications of spending long periods in space. The duo were up for 286 days instead of the eight originally scheduled.
 
Keeping people healthy in space is a complex task. Fifty years of research into this has resulted in major advances in our understanding of the body, and the development of many useful tools.
 
Running space stations, (or taking trips to Mars as Nasa plans) involve very long stints in space. It should be noted that Williams and Wilmore were
Topics : ISRO space NASA

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon