Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Life for Indian students in Trump's America gets increasingly tougher

Life for Indian students in Trump's America gets increasingly tougher

Indian students putting the American dream on hold

education, degree, visa
premium

Students usually start preparing their applications for US colleges at least six months before the process starts.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With a dream to study law in the United States (US), 23 year-old James (name changed) had taken the now-defunct Law School Admission Test (LSAT) in 2024. 
While he got 98.7 percentile in the exams, his wish to study in the US was put on hold due to the recent changes in student visa norms. 
“I was advised by my friends in the US to not apply this year,” he said. There are two reasons why, he said. “One is the association in terms of you being a foreigner and then there is the added fact that you are consistently
Topics : Donald Trump Indian students Foreign students
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon