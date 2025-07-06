Life for Indian students in Trump's America gets increasingly tougher

With a dream to study law in the United States (US), 23 year-old James (name changed) had taken the now-defunct Law School Admission Test (LSAT) in 2024.

While he got 98.7 percentile in the exams, his wish to study in the US was put on hold due to the recent changes in student visa norms.

“I was advised by my friends in the US to not apply this year,” he said. There are two reasons why, he said. “One is the association in terms of you being a foreigner and then there is the added fact that you are consistently