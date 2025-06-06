Students unsure, experts wary of Trump's Harvard ban despite court stay

Students and education consultancies are concerned that the Trump administration’s recent actions against Harvard University could set a precedent for similar measures against other universities.

Even though former US President Donald Trump ’s 4 June proclamation suspending the entry of foreign nationals seeking to study or participate in exchange programmes at Harvard University was temporarily blocked by a federal judge late Thursday night India time, experts say students remain unsure of the administration’s next move. The uncertainty is expected to affect the upcoming fall intake in August.

Kajal Dave, co-founder of LaunchEd, said the move affects thousands of international