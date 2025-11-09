The Baku to Belem road map has a crucial hurdle: The missing leaders

The reluctance of developed nations like the UK, responsible for accelerating global warming, to foot the climate bill, and US withdrawal will be the biggest hurdle to “Baku to Belem roadmap” to mobilise $1.3 trillion by 2035

Swarms of leaders last week descended on Brazil for the two-day World leaders’ Summit, ahead of Monday’s formal launch of the world’s biggest climate summit, to kickstart a flurry of negotiations and backroom talks that countries, including India, hope will loosen purse strings of Western nations to help the developing world adapt to global warming.

While the heads of government in Germany, France,