Trump's tariffs and Russian oil woes deepen crisis for Indian OMCs

India’s state-owned oil-marketing companies (OMCs) are staring down an abyss in 2025 on the heels of a disappointing annual budget for oil and gas for 2025-26 and from the volatility in oil and gas markets caused by the Trump administration’s disruptive energy tariff policies. These developments come amid discounted Russian oil flows, a mainstay of gross refining margins for Indian refiners, slowing to a trickle in the face of the latest US sanctions and expensive alternative supplies.

US President Donald Trump initially threatened tariffs as high as 60 per cent on China and 25 per cent on Mexico and Canada,