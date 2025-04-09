Trump tariffs: Apple iPhone 16 Pro prices in US could go up by nearly 30%

Prices of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro in the US could climb by around 30 per cent on average, driven by tariff hikes of 54 per cent on China and 26 per cent on India, according to analysts tracking the smartphone industry.

If the US follows through with an additional 50 per cent duty — after China refused to roll back its retaliatory tariffs — the total levy would jump to 104 per cent. In that scenario, prices could rise by 50–60 per cent, they said.

“The price increase will depend on where a device is assembled,” said Tarun Pathak,