Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 12:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump tariffs: Apple iPhone 16 Pro prices in US could go up by nearly 30%

Trump tariffs: Apple iPhone 16 Pro prices in US could go up by nearly 30%

If the US follows through with an additional 50 per cent duty - after China refused to roll back its retaliatory tariffs

Apple iPhone 16e
Premium

At a 104 per cent duty level, the iPhone 16 Pro could end up costing $1,500–1,600, according to industry estimates. Apple iPhone 16e

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prices of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro in the US could climb by around 30 per cent on average, driven by tariff hikes of 54 per cent on China and 26 per cent on India, according to analysts tracking the smartphone industry.
 
If the US follows through with an additional 50 per cent duty — after China refused to roll back its retaliatory tariffs — the total levy would jump to 104 per cent. In that scenario, prices could rise by 50–60 per cent, they said.
 
“The price increase will depend on where a device is assembled,” said Tarun Pathak,
Topics : Trump tariffs Tariff war iPhone Apple China US trade

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon