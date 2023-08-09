Why the likelihood of UFOs, aliens playing peekaboo with humans is remote

Is the US military establishment (loosely called the Pentagon since it is headquartered there) hiding alien bodies and spacecraft? Conspiracy theorists have said so for decades. These accusations have gone mainstream after a former US intelligence officer repeated them at a Hearing on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) called by the US House Oversight National Security Subcommittee.

Conspiracy theorists adore UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), as the US defence forces refer to them. At the hearing, retired navy pilots, whose testimony must be considered credible, described encounters with weird flyin