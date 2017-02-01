Budget
Every announcement in Budget 2017 stems from demonetisation
Business Standard

Key points of Budget 2017 explained

Sector-wise highlights of the Budget

BS Web Team 

Jaitley
FM Jaitley while presenting Union Budget for FY18

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has just announced Union Budget 2017. Here are the highlights:

10 key focus areas: Farmers, rural economy, energising youth, poor and underprivileged, infrastructure, financial sector, digital economy, public service, prudent fiscal management, tax administration

Personal income tax: Tax rate halved to 5 per cent from 10 per cent for those earning between Rs 5.5-5 lakh; All other income brackets to get uniform benefit of Rs 12,500 per assessee; 10% additional surcahrge on Rs 50 lakh-1 crore income levels; Long-term capital gains tax holding period fo housing reduced to two years from three years

Black money/NPA: No cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh; Govt to seize assets of defaulters fleeing country

Political funding: Cash donations capped at Rs 2,000; anything above that to be in cheque/via digital mode; amendment to RBI Act for issuance of electoral bonds; all parties required to file returns within specified time

Corporation Tax: MAT to stay, but carry-forward period extended to 15 years from 10 years; Tax rate for companies with sub-Rs 50 crore revenue reduced to 25 per cent from 30 per cent.

Digital economy: 2 new schemes to promote BHIM app including cashback scheme for merchants; Aadhar payment option for those who don’t have mobile phones; Focus on rural and semi-urban areas; govt plans to expand financial inclusion fund

Rural economy: Irrigation fund hiked to Rs 40,000 crore; Well on our way to achieving 100 per cent rural electrification by May 1, 2018, says FM; Target for farm credit fixed at Rs 10 lakh crore;  To bring 10 million households out of poverty and and make 50,000 gram panchayats poverty-free; Dedicated micro irrigation fund set up by Nabard to have initial corpus of Rs 5,000 crore; Ten million pucca homes for the poor during next financial year; Total allocation for Rural, Agricultural & Allied sectors for 2017-18 is a record 1,87,223 crore up 24 per cent from last year; MGNREGA allocation hiked to Rs 48,000 crore from Rs 38,500 crore;

Financial sector: FIPB to be scrapped; Panel to study legal framework for spot and derivative market in commodities; creation of integrated public sector oil major; Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana: Lending target at Rs 2.44 lakh crore

Railways: Capex and development expenditure of railways at Rs 1,31,000 crore; 3,500 km rail lines to be commissioned; dedicated pilgrimage trains to be launched; 500 stations to be made differently-abled friendly; Bio-toilets in all coaches by 2019; no more service charge for IRCTC bookings; new metro rail policy on the cards; Railways to implement end-to-end connectivity for some commodities with the help of logistics firms

Infrastructure: Rs 64,000 crore allocated for national highways; amendments to AAI Act to enable monetisation of land resources; Rs 2 lakh crore for transport sector; Bharat Net allocation set at Rs 10,000 crore; total infra allocation at Rs 3.96 lakh crore

Poor and underprivileged classes: Affordable housing to get infra status; Allocation hiked to Rs 1,84,000 crore for schemes women and children; plan to eradicate leprosy by 2018, TB by 2025; Allocation to scheduled castes hiked to Rs 52,393 crore, scheduled tribes to Rs 31,920 crore

Youth energisation: Innovation fund for secondary education; UGC reforms -- Colleges to be identified based on ranking and given autonomy; Rs 4,000 cr set aside for skill acquisition

